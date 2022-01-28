MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Up 9.7%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s stock price shot up 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.29. 323,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,318,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MVIS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a market cap of $448.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 3.43.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $206,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroVision by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MicroVision by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroVision by 1,042.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 24.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

