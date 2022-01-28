Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,540 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.6% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.47.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.36. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

