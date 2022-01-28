Michel Detheux Sells 14,500 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $517,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michel Detheux sold 16,163 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $727,819.89.
- On Monday, December 20th, Michel Detheux sold 9,111 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $400,337.34.
- On Tuesday, November 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $523,160.00.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $175,795.65.
- On Monday, November 1st, Michel Detheux sold 81 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $2,268.00.
iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.86 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,531,000 after buying an additional 636,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,072,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 267,293 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 483,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,694,000.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
