Michel Detheux Sells 14,500 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $517,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michel Detheux sold 16,163 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $727,819.89.

On Monday, December 20th, Michel Detheux sold 9,111 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $400,337.34.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $523,160.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $175,795.65.

On Monday, November 1st, Michel Detheux sold 81 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $2,268.00.

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.86 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($3.09). The company had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,531,000 after buying an additional 636,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,072,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 267,293 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 483,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,694,000.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

