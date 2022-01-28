Methanex (TSE:MX) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$55.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$67.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.90.

Shares of MX stock opened at C$59.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$51.05. Methanex has a one year low of C$37.85 and a one year high of C$65.22.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.8200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total transaction of C$152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$652,946.40.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

