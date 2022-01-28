Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Hits $0.11

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $8.99 million and $11,061.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001318 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,658,058 coins and its circulating supply is 79,657,960 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.