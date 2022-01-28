Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $25,463,393.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,540 shares of company stock valued at $110,505,067 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $294.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,324,342. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.50 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.69. The firm has a market cap of $819.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

