Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lowered by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,521 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 27,841 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.3% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $235,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $25,463,393.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,540 shares of company stock valued at $110,505,067. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $296.56. The stock had a trading volume of 408,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,324,342. The company has a market cap of $824.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.50 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.40 and its 200-day moving average is $342.69.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.00.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

