Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $96.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,995. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.23.
In related news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $12,277,679 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
