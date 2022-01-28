Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $96.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,995. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.23.

In related news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $12,277,679 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meritage Homes stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

