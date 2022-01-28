Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Position Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.25% of Meritage Homes worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,679 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $98.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.20 and a 200-day moving average of $108.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

