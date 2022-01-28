Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Sells 658 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 13.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in Pfizer by 11.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.36. 134,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,500,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average is $48.36.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

