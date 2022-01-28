Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,609 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $431.20. 193,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,808,350. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $464.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.98. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $369.65 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

