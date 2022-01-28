Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,163 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of FNCL opened at $54.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.04. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.42 and a twelve month high of $59.39.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.