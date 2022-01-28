Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,652,000 after buying an additional 43,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 90.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,199,000 after buying an additional 145,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,071,000 after buying an additional 71,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,533,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 39.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,473,000 after buying an additional 23,988 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,007.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,207.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,292.56. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 2.23. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $797.00 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

