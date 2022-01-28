Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Etsy were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Etsy by 226.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after buying an additional 1,519,258 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Etsy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after buying an additional 1,056,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Etsy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after buying an additional 560,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,117,000 after buying an additional 519,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.29.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total value of $2,886,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,831 shares of company stock worth $56,752,340. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy stock opened at $139.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

