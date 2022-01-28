Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $928,000 Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Okta were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Okta by 129.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Okta by 68.9% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Okta by 19.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $175.60 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.53 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.32.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

