Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Illumina were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,312 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,028,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,303 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,145,765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $464,734,000 after purchasing an additional 173,748 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $324.36 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.15 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $374.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.63.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.29.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.83, for a total value of $406,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $139,472.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,404 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

