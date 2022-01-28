Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCX. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 28.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,364,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 516,749 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 113.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 345,041 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,352,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,157,000 after purchasing an additional 236,336 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 250.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 329,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 19.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,445,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 233,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BCX stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $10.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

