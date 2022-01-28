MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Reduced by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $993.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $957.60 and a 52 week high of $2,006.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 624.22 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,182.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1,507.08.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,895.69.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

