Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Trading Up 0.3%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 18,106 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 591% from the average daily volume of 2,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.3252 dividend. This is an increase from Megaworld’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Megaworld Corp. engages in property-related activities such as project design, construction, and property management. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others. The Real Estate segment pertains to the development and sale of residential and office developments.

