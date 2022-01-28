Medical Properties Trust (MPW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MPW opened at $21.97 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Medical Properties Trust worth $90,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

