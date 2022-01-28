McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.17-$3.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion.

NYSE MKC opened at $98.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.82. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $99.15. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.25.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

