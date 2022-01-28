Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. Maximus reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,932,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $609,855,000 after purchasing an additional 138,583 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 18.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,220,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $351,129,000 after acquiring an additional 649,818 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Maximus by 14.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,145,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $261,737,000 after acquiring an additional 407,889 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Maximus by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,598,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,219,000 after acquiring an additional 235,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Maximus by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,499,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $124,738,000 after acquiring an additional 49,236 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMS opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.78. Maximus has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

