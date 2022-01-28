Matson (NYSE:MATX) Hits New 1-Year High at $95.49

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.49 and last traded at $95.31, with a volume of 2098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.70.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.55. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matson news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $453,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $421,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,982 shares of company stock worth $3,088,820. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its holdings in Matson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 80,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

