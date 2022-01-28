MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for MasterCraft Boat in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. Truist Financial also issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.10.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $144.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.10 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.