Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $447.00 at Raymond James

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $453.00 to $447.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.18.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA opened at $350.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.