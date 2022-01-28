Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE DOOR traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,661. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.21. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $92.71 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 77.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,943,000 after acquiring an additional 277,835 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 40.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,596,000 after buying an additional 264,088 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,112,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,832,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the second quarter worth approximately $13,487,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

