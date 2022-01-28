Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $202.98 and last traded at $203.60, with a volume of 24449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.98.

Specifically, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $26,608,513. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.79 and a 200-day moving average of $273.84.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Masimo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

