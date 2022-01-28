Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $452.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 463.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 15,755 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,832,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $3.35 on Friday, reaching $376.34. 5,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,846. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $282.55 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $419.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.26.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.