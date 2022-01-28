MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Raised to $375.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $369.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $499.00 to $490.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $415.00.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $330.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.38. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $323.75 and a 52 week high of $589.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in MarketAxess by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,245,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in MarketAxess by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,390,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MarketAxess by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,960,000 after buying an additional 128,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MarketAxess by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,537,000 after buying an additional 75,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

