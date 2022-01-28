MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $335.11 and last traded at $339.39, with a volume of 8506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $352.01.

The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.00.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,071,000 after acquiring an additional 22,796 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $379.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.38. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.41.

About MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

