MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Downgraded by Compass Point to “Sell”

Compass Point lowered shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Compass Point currently has $300.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $499.00 to $490.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $415.00.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $330.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $323.75 and a fifty-two week high of $589.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.