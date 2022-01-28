MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $345.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MarketAxess is experiencing market share gains across all credit products and geographic regions. The company enters into strategic alliances and acquisitions that enable it to enter new markets and, launch new products or services. The company's Open Trading platform is also benefiting from automation in trading. It enjoys a strong liquidity position and continuous growth in free cash flow with the help of which the company can prudently deploy capital. However, the bond trading volumes are suffering from low levels of credit market volatility. With the ongoing economic revival, bond trading somewhat tapered down is weighing on commission revenues. Shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. It reported weak fourth-quarter earnings due to escalating costs and decreased trading volumes from the total credit category.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Compass Point lowered MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.00.

NASDAQ MKTX traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $325.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $323.75 and a 1-year high of $589.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $379.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 65.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 13,403.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,019,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1,491.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,954,000 after purchasing an additional 369,685 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $59,651,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,960,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

