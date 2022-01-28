Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Down 90.3% in January

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the December 31st total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

OTCMKTS MRRTY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 59,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,122. Marfrig Global Foods has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.2001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%.

About Marfrig Global Foods

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

