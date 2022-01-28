Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Amgen stock opened at $224.00 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.