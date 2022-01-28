Manchester Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 39.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,392 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 2,106.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of PNR opened at $61.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.