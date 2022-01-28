Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,764 Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,080,000. One01 Capital LP bought a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,016,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,167,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Shares of DOCS opened at $40.56 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $107.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.90.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. Analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

