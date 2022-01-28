Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $570,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 32,753 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 58.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period.

Shares of CNBS stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.33. 34,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,676. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $40.65.

