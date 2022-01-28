Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Buys 5,475 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF makes up 0.7% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KOMP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the second quarter worth about $441,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 81,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,032 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

KOMP stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,223. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.84. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $48.54 and a 12 month high of $76.76.

