Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $99,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000.

Get Evo Acquisition alerts:

Shares of EVOJ stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Evo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.