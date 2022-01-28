Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $101,000 in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.09% of NightDragon Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,038,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,640,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,760,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,808,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,307,000.

NDAC opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $11.11.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

