Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 10,363 Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 33.3% in the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,669,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZWRK opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

