Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Position in International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.13% of International Media Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $902,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $949,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,579,000.

IMAQ stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. International Media Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84.

International Media Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. International Media Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

