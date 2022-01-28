Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,373 BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BYTS. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,448,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the second quarter worth $457,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the second quarter worth $7,238,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,448,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYTS opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

