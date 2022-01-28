Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Booking worth $139,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Booking by 1,600.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at $90,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,749.04.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,359.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.60, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,321.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,325.82. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,935.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

