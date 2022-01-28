Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 3,155 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.07% of Abiomed worth $158,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 153.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 63.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABMD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $277.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.97. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.27 and a 52-week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

