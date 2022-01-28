Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,124 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.64% of Sprout Social worth $173,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $170,128.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $2,051,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,623 shares of company stock valued at $16,061,310 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $57.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.43 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $145.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.28.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

