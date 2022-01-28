Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,034,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,667 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.22% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $166,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,321,000 after buying an additional 945,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after buying an additional 925,238 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 791.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 488,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after buying an additional 434,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,912,000 after buying an additional 362,589 shares during the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,694 shares of company stock worth $847,669. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BJ opened at $57.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $74.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BJ. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.84.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.