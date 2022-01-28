Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,794 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of 3M worth $145,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,163,394,000 after purchasing an additional 283,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,451,000 after purchasing an additional 345,528 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

NYSE MMM opened at $170.16 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $168.01 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.10 and a 200-day moving average of $184.14. The firm has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

