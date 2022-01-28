Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 6,885 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,427,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 5.05% of Werner Enterprises worth $151,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WERN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,705 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48,672.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 890,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after buying an additional 888,279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,973,000 after buying an additional 586,098 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,253,000 after buying an additional 236,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 152,407 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

In related news, Director Scott C. Arves bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

