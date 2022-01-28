Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 36.08%.

MCBC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,798. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a market cap of $306.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.80. Macatawa Bank has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

